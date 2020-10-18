  • October 18, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The President shall appoint a nominee

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The President shall appoint a nominee

Posted: Sunday, October 18, 2020 4:30 am

Sandy Milner Odessa

Once again, the Democrats are claiming that Trump is violating the Constitution, by appointing a nominee to fill Ginsburg's empty seat on the Supreme Court. And, once again, their efforts merely expose their ignorance of the Constitution.

The Constitution says that the President shall appoint a nominee, and the Congress shall confirm them, or not. The Constitutuon says absolutely nothing about the President not doing that if it is close to an election. Nor, does it say anything about being influenced by a dying Justice's last wishes. Last wishes have no legal standing.

The Democrats are simply terrified about getting another conservative Justice,because they have been steadily moving toward Socialism for years, and they know a conservative court will not allow that to happen.

They have proven themselves over and over to be against our Constitutional rights, especially our rights to free speech and the right to keep and bear arms.

If you want Socialism and to be a slave to a ruling tyrant, then vote for Biden. And also realize that he is becoming senile, and Kamala Harris will actually be the president!

If that happens, then you can kiss our Constitutional rights goodbye!

Thanks

Posted in on Sunday, October 18, 2020 4:30 am.

Odessa, TX

