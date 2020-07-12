LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support the governor’s mask mandate

This letter is to express strong support of Governor Abbot’s state-wide universal masking policy.
While the previous Stay at Home Executive Order early in the pandemic helped us flatten the curve temporarily, since it was lifted many Texans believe it is safe to resume normal life.
However, we have seen a skyrocketing number of COVID-I9 cases in not only our area, but across all of Texas. Our health risk has drastically increased and the virus is just as contagious now as it ever was.
Wearing a mask has been proven with clear scientific evidence to decrease the spread therefore the importance of wearing masks in public cannot be stressed enough. Reducing this wave is of upmost importance because if not, it will continue to jeopardize our businesses and way of life. This simple measure helps our community. We strongly support the Governor’s state-wide universal masking policy.