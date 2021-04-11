LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Startling testing statistics

Some of the most startling statistics I have seen in a long while are the testing and statewide performance percentages of Ector County Independent School District’s main public high schools (Permian and Odessa High Schools). Permian High School ranks worse than 74.1% of high schools in Texas, with an average standardized test score of 28.44 (the Texas state average is around 60). Odessa High School ranks worse than 84.3% of high schools in Texas, with an average standardized test score of 17.37 (statistics from schooldigger.com ). I believe many of the problems with our public high schools are rooted in overcrowding issues and class sizes that are too large to guarantee any sort of productive education. While the teacher to pupil ratios do not seem concerning, one must take into account the fact that these ratios often underestimate classroom size, as staff members other than those who are strictly teachers are also included in calculations. Smaller classroom sizes would enable teachers to truly focus on teaching (versus putting all of their energy into controlling a huge swath of students) and give students more motivation, as well as opportunities to engage in learning and receive one-on-one help. In fact, countless studies have shown that smaller classroom sizes lead to better grades and increased student success, even later on in their adult lives.

I believe the only way to accomplish these smaller classroom sizes (and resulting better education and student success) is by ECISD and the City of Odessa putting a plan in place to build another public high school, and through more transparency regarding the spending of taxpayer funds. This is not a short term goal; however, it can be done with careful and strategic planning. First, a municipal bond would have to be presented to and voted on by the public. Assuming voters approve the bond, individuals could then make investments to fund the school construction. After the new school is built and established, tax increases would most likely be required in order to fund new teachers’ salaries. However, if people see exactly where their money is going, they tend to be more supportive of the cause. Therefore, ECISD should ensure that this new high school (along with Permian and Odessa High Schools) establishes a navigable internet financial database to achieve more transparency regarding school district spending of taxpayer dollars. I believe this plan would result in better academic performance, testing scores, and overall education in high schools of Odessa, Texas. I truly hope this will be taken into consideration.