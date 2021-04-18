LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stanley is a great choice

Chris Stanley has been serving on the ECISD School Board to fill a vacant position since September 2020. The position is up for election on May 1st with early voting beginning April 19th. I can’t say enough about what an incredible community servant Chris has been over the years. He started an “Empty Bowls” event in the Permian Basin to benefit our local Food Bank; he was part of a community team that envisioned “Stonehenge,” one of Odessa’s premier landmarks; he’s been a tireless volunteer for Boys and Girl’s Club in Midland and Odessa; co-founded “Pots &Prints”, a mobile arts outreach for underserved communities; he’s volunteered at Angel House, Jesus House and numerous other non-profits in our community.

Caring more about a bigger cause, he would be the first to lift up all those who worked with him on projects before himself. He brings an abundance of energy, knows how to work with people with different ideas, tries to build bridges, and has a huge heart for those who are in need. He knows what quality education can do as a student, professor and father of two children who attended twelve years of ECISD schooling with both going on to achieve academic collegiate excellence. He knows that education can lift us all up to a better place. Please join me in supporting his candidacy for School Board. He believes in kids and they are our future.