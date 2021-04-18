  • April 18, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stanley is a great choice - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stanley is a great choice

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 18, 2021 2:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stanley is a great choice Karen Hembree Odessa Odessa American

Chris Stanley has been serving on the ECISD School Board to fill a vacant position since September 2020. The position is up for election on May 1st with early voting beginning April 19th. I can’t say enough about what an incredible community servant Chris has been over the years. He started an “Empty Bowls” event in the Permian Basin to benefit our local Food Bank; he was part of a community team that envisioned “Stonehenge,” one of Odessa’s premier landmarks; he’s been a tireless volunteer for Boys and Girl’s Club in Midland and Odessa; co-founded “Pots &Prints”, a mobile arts outreach for underserved communities; he’s volunteered at Angel House, Jesus House and numerous other non-profits in our community.

Caring more about a bigger cause, he would be the first to lift up all those who worked with him on projects before himself. He brings an abundance of energy, knows how to work with people with different ideas, tries to build bridges, and has a huge heart for those who are in need. He knows what quality education can do as a student, professor and father of two children who attended twelve years of ECISD schooling with both going on to achieve academic collegiate excellence. He knows that education can lift us all up to a better place. Please join me in supporting his candidacy for School Board. He believes in kids and they are our future.

Posted in on Sunday, April 18, 2021 2:30 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
44°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: N at 3mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 61°/Low 34°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 46°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]