  • July 5, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: SCOTUS decision was wrong

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: SCOTUS decision was wrong

Posted: Sunday, July 5, 2020 2:30 am

Douglas Moss
Odessa

Chief Justice Roberts voted with the liberal side of the SCOTUS to strike down the Louisiana state law that required doctors who perform abortions to have privileges in hospitals. That decision puts the health of women at further risk of health, reproductive ability, and life. That decision also increases the number of abortions that can be scheduled and performed by increasing the number of abortionists in practice.

We, as a nation, may have surpassed the total number of slaughtered innocent humans during the 20th century reigns of tyrants and despots.

At what point do we stop running head-long down this path to eternal separation from God?

