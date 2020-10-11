LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Return to civility, charity needed

Given the deep divisions and lack of civility toward one another, is it any surprise that a hate group tried to kidnap the Governor of Michigan and start another civil war? I remember in late 2000 when the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute hosted a Distinguished Lecture on Domestic Terrorism.

At that time there had been over 800 home grown hate groups identified by law enforcement. Whenever I hear about activities that just happened in Michigan, I am reminded of what Robert Gates, then a professor at Texas A&M said, “It is not a matter of if but a matter of when a major terrorist act will occur on American soil and how we respond will define the American character.”

Eleven months later, we experienced 9/11 and responded with the longest war in American history but also with a decline in our interactions with one another, a disbelief in the veracity of our elected leaders, a government at all levels that is becoming more and more dysfunctional, a media that no longer reports the news but spouts opinions with cherry picked sound bites, an ever expanding list of issues that seem to have no answers and now ever expanding riots in the streets.

Is this the new American character? It makes me wonder how many new hate groups have been created?

Have we reached a tipping point? I pray not, but it is time for each of us to take action to demand a return to civility and charity toward one another. Go vote your conviction, but then regardless of the winner demand a coming together or the hate will consume us all!