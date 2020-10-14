  • October 14, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Response to Ector County Republicans Beware - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Response to Ector County Republicans Beware

I am writing this letter in response to the note from Roy Hunt that you printed in Letters to the Editor on October 13, 2020. I would greatly appreciate it if you, in all fairness, publish my response to Mr Hunt's opinion.

Mr Hunt, By chance have you ever taken time to read the Texas Republican Party Platform? Just putting an (R) by your name on a ballot does not make you a Republican. As an elected official, even voting for other Republican candidates does not make you a Republican elected official.

You talk about "staunch" Republicans. Would a "staunch" Republican vote for $93 Million Dollars of General Obligation Certificates? This is new debt created by your "staunch" Republicans Dewey Bryant and David Turner. Even your good friend and "staunch" Republican friend Steve Thompson said in an open forum at the Odessa Marriott that he WOULD support creating more general obligation debt that is specifically designed to avoid a vote by tax paying citizens. I look at these "staunch" Republicans as RHINOS. Wolves in sheep's clothing.

I cheer our local Republican Party for endorsing candidates that have been vetted by the Ector County Republican Precinct Chairs. These are the same precinct chairs that we as voting tax payers VOTED into service.

Unfortunately, your "staunch" Republican friends did not pass the test. Voting for millions of dollars of new debt without taxpayer approval is anything but conservative. Your good friends were set to vote in another $190 million of general obligation debt for you and I just before the end of the year. If good Conservatives had not shown up to city council meetings and demanded a stop to this insanity, Odessa would have received $1500 a year of new taxes for every man, woman and child.

It is now time for a change. It is time to drain the Odessa swamp of this "good old boy network" that has run our city and tossed benefit after benefit to specific individuals that they call friends.

People, do your homework before you go to the polls. Take a good look at what these so called "staunch Republicans" that are running in a non-partisan race have cost you personally. Quit believing what these rhino's are telling you, and get involved. Show up to city council meetings. Do a little research for yourself.

Thank you Ector County Republican Party for looking out for each and every voter and tax payer in our county!

