LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remember what made America great

A reminder this Independence Day of actions that took our freedoms and the continuing attempts to do so.

Let’s start with COVID-19. Officials gave lockdown orders some of them didn’t adhere to and some who protested were jailed, spying on others was rewarded, the U.S. Bill of Rights was ignored, Religion was repressed and decadence encouraged, false info was given stoking fears while evidence of mistakes were censored, circumventions of the 2nd Amendment were tried, and there was an increase in surveillance by Cop and technology. We were told to cover our faces and cower in the corner as shelter in place became responsible for many of the virus infections and the lockdowns became liable for as many deaths as the virus.

On to anarchy. It’s interesting how when control by fear of the virus began to wane Marxists from academia and other anarchists came crawling out of the universities and their parents basements. Their contrived spiel about social injustice of Blacks killed by Cops lost its luster when protests went from peaceful to violent due to instigations by Black and White anarchists with the intentions of further dividing Blacks and Whites. Divide and conquer as clarified by Sun Tzu in “The Art of War”. Death by Cop, Black, Brown, and White existed long before the feigned concerns of these Marxist began and stats show Cop killings of Whites are twice as high as Blacks which debunks their contention. Are there bad Cops? Yes, for as long as Cops have existed. Are there good Cops? Of course, and that’s their majority. Reform and closer scrutiny are the answer, not violent attacks on Police, civilians, and random acts of destruction. Only anarchists and fools think they’ll gain from these actions and the shutdown of Police orgs. Unfortunately, some of these fools are elected officials who side with the anarchist while good Police and innocent civilians must fend for themselves.

And now to monuments. The claims of social justice for Blacks as the reason for the illegal destruction of public property are discredited when shrines honoring those who supported Blacks and others in their struggles for freedom are ruined or slated for ruin. To erase history is the true objective of the Marxist agenda which gives the worst of history a chance to repeat as seen in the actions of these anarchists. To dissuade these destructive movements we need to confront Marxist professors, and others, who are now and have been preaching hostile propaganda against the U.S. for more than a half century. We also need to take a hard look at elected officials who support them as they’re both financed with our tax dollars. To quote Abe Lincoln: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms it will be because we destroyed ourselves”.