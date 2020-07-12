  • July 12, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pick elected officials carefully

Posted: Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:00 am

The local election is coming up for mayor and some City Council vacancies.

Please think of serving, helping and supporting our community, the City of Odessa.

We need independent thinking, strong and unbiased leaders. We need leaders, not followers. We need people that would keep the welfare of each one of us and of the whole community. We need people that are mindful of the fiscal responsibility that comes with the position. People that would think of us and not their friends when voting and spending taxpayer money.

And when you decide to support any of the candidates, please bear in mind that this candidate will be representing you. Check their backgrounds, their experiences, their voting records, their community involvement. Does he/she care about you? Care about the City of Odessa? Or he/she there to get the power and influence of the position?

Please stand and be counted. Whether by running for a position or deciding who should be in that position.

May God bless us all.

