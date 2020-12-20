LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our nation is troubled

In my lifetime I have experienced two very divisive times as a nation. The first one was as a young man. Our country was in the middle of a war in Vietnam. As young men most were asked to answer the call to serve. Several of us volunteered into the Naval reserves while still in High School awaiting active duty after graduation. I was assigned to an amphibious naval ship destined to the war. At the time I never questioned why. It was pretty clear to me that the enemy was communist oppression from North Vietnam over the South. The South had reached out to our country for help over their oppression. I saw the purpose pretty simple. We were called to a foreign land to protect democracy from autocracy. That would also strengthen our shores and borders. Never could I have imagined that I would return home to a country in chaos, wounded and divided. How could we have lost the purpose of a war that had demanded so much sacrifice? As a young man l was deeply puzzled. Time heals a lot but the scars of war remain. The country moved past the era and so did l. Those of us who survived and returned moved on into our careers, and now into our retirements. With a little more time in my hands now, history continues to teach me through historical films and events. The history channels take me back to the days of the war, and leaves an image that answers a lot of the questions that had puzzled me all these years. When you see how the country was dealing with the war protests and the civil rights movement, while our military was concentrated in the war, the political pressure on our leadership was just as intense from within as from our foreign adversaries. A video of the last day of the war for us, as the president brought our involvement in the war to an end formed a strong image for me. The south Vietnamese people running toward the last helicopter at the embassy handing children and reaching up hoping to be rescued. How do we define the purpose? It has never changed for me but made me wonder how we could have become so divided back home. There were returning military personnel joining the protest movements. While at the war we had been a strong United force with a common purpose.