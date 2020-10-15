LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Odessans Beware on City Council Races

I write this letter to the editor with much dismay, as you can see the age-old tactics of a foreign group of people from outside Odessa coming in to influence our local races as has been done many times over the past few years.

The new “squad” just like the AOC “squad” are running ads under nefarious names such as The Government Accountability Project and such just as the Empower Texans and Texas Scorecard folks did in past elections against our current State Senator Kel Seliger and State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

It is also sad to see a group misleadingly calling themselves the Ector County Republican Party, which literally may be 20 voting members offering their endorsement for city council candidates when these races are clearly nonpartisan.

And to make matters even worse, they would never endorse or help Landgraf or Seliger in the past – how can they even suggest they represent the average republican in Odessa?

However please do not confuse that small group with the great organization called the Ector County Republican Women. Odessans, we have very good KNOWN Republican candidates and others that have served our community in the past and are looking forward to keeping Odessa growing ahead.

Dewey Bryant, David Turner, Steve Thompson and my good friend, Jo Ann Davenport are all dedicated to keeping Odessa growing and strong. The squad is against any economic development, any needed infrastructure work for the city and most importantly has a very negative agenda in mind if they get control of Odessa ahead.

Please send a message that Odessans want to vote for their own people and not be influenced by other cities trying to pick our candidates while hiding behind names of organizations that none of us have ever heard of and were just recently created for secrecy. We are all smarter than that. And go Trump!