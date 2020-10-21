  • October 21, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Odessa growth should not be stopped - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Odessa growth should not be stopped

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 2:48 pm

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Odessa growth should not be stopped W.R. “Bro” Hill Councilman at Large 1991-93 Odessa American

Having spent 83 years of my 86 years in Odessa, except for attending U.T. Austin for my degree, I have seen Odessa grow from a city with one paved street, to a growing metropolitan area.

From outdoor toilets to the magnificent Marriott Hotel, it has been my pleasure to see many progressive mayors and city councils to bring Odessa to the forefront of the oil and gas industry. Forward thinking individuals that wanted nothing but to better the lives of Odessa citizens. I have never witnessed a slate of candidates running as a pack to slow the growth of Odessa.

We need a mayor and a city council that will lead us to be the driving force in West Texas. I ask that you vote for Dewey Bryant, David Turner, and Steve Thompson to lead us into the future.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 2:48 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
86°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 20mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 53°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 59°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]