LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Odessa growth should not be stopped

Having spent 83 years of my 86 years in Odessa, except for attending U.T. Austin for my degree, I have seen Odessa grow from a city with one paved street, to a growing metropolitan area.

From outdoor toilets to the magnificent Marriott Hotel, it has been my pleasure to see many progressive mayors and city councils to bring Odessa to the forefront of the oil and gas industry. Forward thinking individuals that wanted nothing but to better the lives of Odessa citizens. I have never witnessed a slate of candidates running as a pack to slow the growth of Odessa.

We need a mayor and a city council that will lead us to be the driving force in West Texas. I ask that you vote for Dewey Bryant, David Turner, and Steve Thompson to lead us into the future.