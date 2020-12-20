LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Merry Christmas to all

It’s Christmas time so I’d like to bring Jesus the Christ into the mix. A declaration by Jesus has once again been proven as in, “I did come not in peace, but with a sword”. His message was that They who would disagree with his words and actions would come to divide us. They would divide Fathers and sons, Mothers and daughters, friends, and nations, much like a sword separating flesh. They would control us with words and deeds that go against the teachings of Jesus and what Christian Americans believe. They would have us abandon our beliefs to embrace religions of so called Wokeness, Political Correctness, and Dubious Consensus while calling for steadfast loyalty. Those of you who understand what I speak of must resist these demands, as Jesus would have us do, using civil disobedience without violence unless we need to defend ourselves against the violence brought on by those who would subjugate us against our will. To paraphrase a very wise man, Those who would give up their freedom for a little security deserves neither.
This brings us to the question of Who are They? They are local, state, and federal politicians. They are neighbors, coworkers, and strangers you’ve not met yet. They are those too frightened to resist the subjugations mentioned. They are those who support Iran, Palestine, and others who would destroy Israel, and those who support the plans for a one world order, with both being signs of the end times.
They are the Democratic Party with Democratic being an adjective which infers majority rule. It has become obvious that this is no longer the case. The 21st century Democrat Party is controlled by radical anti-Christians who would turn the U.S. into a one party rule. They prefer to dictate rather than recognize the wants and needs of the majority. This form of tyranny was tried many times in history, always collapsing in on itself. Being raised by true Christian Democrats I know there are still many true Christian Democrats out there. It pains my heart and soul to know the trespasses against Jesus the Christ and the Americans who believe in him are now many. To paraphrase another wise man, Evil triumphs when good people do nothing. May God Bless and keep America.