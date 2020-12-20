LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Merry Christmas to all

It’s Christmas time so I’d like to bring Jesus the Christ into the mix. A declaration by Jesus has once again been proven as in, “I did come not in peace, but with a sword”. His message was that They who would disagree with his words and actions would come to divide us. They would divide Fathers and sons, Mothers and daughters, friends, and nations, much like a sword separating flesh. They would control us with words and deeds that go against the teachings of Jesus and what Christian Americans believe. They would have us abandon our beliefs to embrace religions of so called Wokeness, Political Correctness, and Dubious Consensus while calling for steadfast loyalty. Those of you who understand what I speak of must resist these demands, as Jesus would have us do, using civil disobedience without violence unless we need to defend ourselves against the violence brought on by those who would subjugate us against our will. To paraphrase a very wise man, Those who would give up their freedom for a little security deserves neither.