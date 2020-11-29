LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Masks are a civic duty

For someone who had never written a letter to the editor until the last few weeks, I guess I’m on a roll now. James LeBlanc’s letter of Nov. 22 was full of more conspiracy theories than who shot JFK; too many theories to even try to address.

However, Mr. LeBlanc apparently feels it is his duty to provide a civics lesson without his understanding of the true definition of civics. Civics is a social science concerned with the rights and duties of a citizen. I submit that part of the duties of a citizen is the protection and preservation of the safety and well being of fellow citizens.

In the current pandemic, wearing a mask to protect your fellow citizen is your civic duty. This isn’t Orwellian, it isn’t pseudo science, it is effective. It shows you care. It is being a good citizen. It is your civic duty.