LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local GOP wants open government

In a recent Letter to the Editor entitled, “Odessans Beware on City Council Races”, Kirk Edwards made some observations that need clarification. What the Ector County Republican Party is and does seem to have been insufficiently and incorrectly communicated to many, if not most, voters.

The Ector County Republican Party is a formal organization that is made up of many Ector County residents. It consists of the County Republican chair, who is elected county-wide, and of numerous precinct chairs - all of whom are respected members of our community. The Texas Election Code dictates this organizational structure for both the Republican and Democrat parties in our state.

This elected leadership, composed of friends and neighbors, volunteer their time and resources to be the blue-collar workhorses of the county, state, and national Republican Party.

Regular meetings are held to do the required business of the party, such as interviewing candidates for all elected positions, getting out the vote, registering new voters, and many other jobs that would be left undone without these volunteers.

I have been involved for many years as a Republican Precinct Chair and other positions as these all require much effort in maintaining our Republican form of government and these are duties that we can ill afford to leave undone.

Mr. Edwards claimed that the Ector County Republican Party would “never endorse or help Landgraf or Seliger in the past.” This simply is not true.

I served as the Treasurer for Representative Landgraf’s first campaign. I also supported Senator Seliger for many years until his voting record became more liberal than what I am comfortable with.

Both men can count many of their supporters, past and present, among the members of our county party leadership, and our party has spent resources campaigning to get both men elected, including support for Representative Landgraf in this very election.

A lack of transparency by current city leaders has led to a lawsuit by the OA and a resultant decision of these same city officials to spend more of our tax dollars challenging the court’s recent ruling.

As most of the voters in Ector County want open, honest and responsible governing, these moves, among others, by the city (current elected officials) caused great consternation and led me and my fellow Republican leaders to endorse these challengers who are capable, but just as important, cherish open transparent governance.

A major claim in not just Mr. Edward’s letter but several others have asserted that these new candidates are against promoting and growing the City and our whole community. I for one take umbrage at such suggestion. Obviously, if it is being implied that I am part of this so-called anti-growth “squad” I would like to point out that I, my family and any affiliates, companies and organizations are very civic and charitably minded. It is our way of life and we would have it no other way.

Working with the other precinct chairs leads me to think likewise of their concept in this regard.

Proverbs 12:18 - “There is one whose rash words are like sword thrusts, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” As Children of God, our tongues have a lot of power. Proverbs 18:21 confirms this by saying, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits.”