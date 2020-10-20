LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local elections have consequences

Local elections are always interesting, sometimes exciting, and often eye-opening. The Letters to the Editor in the Odessa American this week were a great example of politics in Odessa. Having served 13 years as an elected member of the Odessa City Council, I recall earlier days when no one filed for office versus what we see today – contested races in the Mayoral race, Council-at-Large race, and Council races in District 1 and 2. Some of the letter writers included words of anger, charges of fake news, improper use of Republican Party endorsements and unwarranted issue of General Obligation Certificates.

I consider myself a Republican but not a “staunch” Republican (whatever that really means). I am disappointed at the actions of the Republican Party leadership for playing favorites by choosing one Republican candidate over another; I am disappointed at the Party leadership for charging for some yard signs and not others; I am disappointed at the cry to “drain the swamp” as we have some very knowledgeable and capable Council members; I am disappointed at the charge of one writer that there is a clear intent to spread misinformation and mistruths. The list could go on.

These are issues that need addressing but they are by no means the “real issues” facing Odessa – the uncertainties of Covid-19, the differences between the City of Odessa and Ector County, the increasing numbers of citizens needing assistance, the need to further diversify our economy, a deteriorating infra-structure, declining sales tax revenues, and again the list could go on and on. This massive list – with more to surface – requires each of us to select the right persons to lead our City.

So, with all of the conflicting issues and charges, what do we as City residents need to do? I can only answer this question for myself – I have visited with many of the candidates, listened to their “platforms”, and looked at their past and present involvements. I have prayed that God gives me the vision to make the right choice. Reviewing the past and current involvement of the candidates, I am supporting Dewey Bryant, Michael Shelton, Steve Thompson, Denise Swanner or David Turner. Call them the “good ole boys (and woman), but I would point out that these individuals are “the movers and shakers” of our community. They have given us time, resources, and talents to make Odessa a better place. I hope you will join me in ensuring we have strong leadership in the City Council by electing Dewey Bryant as Mayor, Michael Shelton as Councilman, District 1 Steve Thompson as Councilman, District 2 and Denise Swanner or David Turner as Councilman-at-Large. With these individuals joining, Detra White, Tom Sprawls, and Mari Willis, we will have an unbeatable team.