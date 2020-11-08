LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Local election as dirty as national

This election year has been a very surprising year to say the least. I think we all knew the presidential election was going to be a crazy, but I never thought our local elections would be just as crazy. It amazes me that there was valid and verifiable information that showed the “dirtiness” of our current city council yet citizens (mostly from the east side I’m sure) voted to keep them in.

I guess when you’re wealthy or at least very financially comfortable, tax raises and debt doesn’t really matter to you. It’s just something you can overlook as long as your part of the city and your wants continues to get all the attention.

It sickens me that our “leaders” of Odessa can say they have our best interest in mind yet continue to hurt the citizens of the west, north and south side by raising taxes without receiving the same attention as the area where the friends of our “leaders” that back them, regardless of their indiscretions that have been exposed.

The citizens of Odessa need to wake up and realize the only way this city will change for the better is if we go out and vote for what’s right, not for what’s expected. Thank goodness we still have a chance with the runoff election because Dewey and Turner definitely need to be gone!