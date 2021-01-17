  • January 17, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Listen to our health care officials

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Listen to our health care officials

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 1:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Listen to our health care officials Suzanne Valla Odessa American

It seems rather hypocritical for Mayor Joven to want to enforce an ordinance turning Odessa into a sanctuary city for the unborn but yet favor rescinding the mask ordinance that was passed in November. Are not the lives of Odessa citizens just as precious as those of the unborn? Masks are not what has caused businesses and schools to suffer. It is the virus itself and a mask is a small sacrifice for each of us to make in order to prevent its spreading. The ordinance should only be rescinded after consultation and agreement with our local health care officials. After all, they are the ones that have made the biggest sacrifice and faced the biggest risk. They are the ones with the medical knowledge—not our city council.

Posted in on Sunday, January 17, 2021 1:45 am.

Odessa, TX

