LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lead free water main piping

Well, Flint, Michigan, residents won their suit, and will be compensated by tax payers for the negligent action of the water authority diversion of water through the cities lead water supply piping system. This will now be precedent in future cases against municipalities that provide water through lead water main piping.

The elimination of lead from fixtures, piping, and even lead/tin solder used to connect copper and brass piping and fixtures was codified some 30+ years ago.

See: https://www.epa.gov/sdwa/use-lead-free-pipes-fittings-fixtures-solder-and-flux-drinking-water

When this became codified, my Dad talked with me about it. He believed it would eventually become a giant issue over time. As a heavy equipment operator during the post WWII housing construction development, he trenched, laid, and buried lead water supply piping that connected to the city’s lead water mains.

Other things are far more important here in Odessa: lighted art in the 87th street median, art at the JBS/University intersection, conversion of the fire house at Lawndale Park into a Community Center, infrastructure for the Convention Center, and other above-ground visible objects.

The Odessa water supply main piping in the older area of the city is...lead. I asked one of the construction supervisors on the Marriott hotel project what the water mains were composed of when they connected to them, “lead”, he said.