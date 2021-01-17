LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Huge thanks to Medical Center Hospital

A few weeks ago a small group of us met with MCH CEO Russell Tippin and Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons and MCH Board Member Don Hallmark. We had requested this meeting to express concern over the no visitor policy that MCH and most other hospitals had adopted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

We were warmly welcomed by Mr. Tippin and his team and we openly discussed the challenges that were confronting the hospital and their patients. Just like us, the MCH staff were concerned about the detrimental effect that not allowing close family members and other caregivers access to the hospital was having on patients’ physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. We talked through various ideas and scenarios that would allow at least limited family access and Mr. Tippin promised to get back with us within a few weeks with some ideas and plans to reopen the hospital to limited visitation.

Yesterday, we were thrilled to learn that Mr. Tippin and his staff had indeed developed a plan that would allow one family member or caregiver per day to visit any non-COVID patient at the hospital. The MCH plan is simple and provides for the needs of the patients while at the same time protecting both hospital staff and other patients.

We would like to applaud Mr. Tippin, the MCH staff, and the MCH Board - especially Don Hallmark - for listening to our concerns and then developing a practical plan that meets the needs of our community. We are hopeful that other area hospitals will follow MCH’s lead and reopen limited visitation as soon as possible.