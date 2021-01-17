  • January 17, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Huge thanks to Medical Center Hospital - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Huge thanks to Medical Center Hospital

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 1:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Huge thanks to Medical Center Hospital Tisha Crow Jeff Russell Odessa Odessa American

A few weeks ago a small group of us met with MCH CEO Russell Tippin and Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons and MCH Board Member Don Hallmark. We had requested this meeting to express concern over the no visitor policy that MCH and most other hospitals had adopted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

We were warmly welcomed by Mr. Tippin and his team and we openly discussed the challenges that were confronting the hospital and their patients. Just like us, the MCH staff were concerned about the detrimental effect that not allowing close family members and other caregivers access to the hospital was having on patients’ physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. We talked through various ideas and scenarios that would allow at least limited family access and Mr. Tippin promised to get back with us within a few weeks with some ideas and plans to reopen the hospital to limited visitation.

Yesterday, we were thrilled to learn that Mr. Tippin and his staff had indeed developed a plan that would allow one family member or caregiver per day to visit any non-COVID patient at the hospital. The MCH plan is simple and provides for the needs of the patients while at the same time protecting both hospital staff and other patients.

We would like to applaud Mr. Tippin, the MCH staff, and the MCH Board - especially Don Hallmark - for listening to our concerns and then developing a practical plan that meets the needs of our community. We are hopeful that other area hospitals will follow MCH’s lead and reopen limited visitation as soon as possible.

Posted in on Sunday, January 17, 2021 1:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
33°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: N at 8mph
Feels Like: 26°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 64°/Low 29°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 70°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 42°/Low 36°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]