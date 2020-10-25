LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Growth must have a solid foundation

As a longtime resident of District 1 write this letter in support of Mark Matta, a candidate for Odessa City council District 1.

I know Mark to be a strong family man, a hard worker and a man of faith. I know Mark to be a strong proponent of growth in not only our district but our city as well.

Mark is financially fiscal and will work to not only stretch our tax dollars but work to not raise our already high tax rates. He will strive to build our infrastructure and continue the work on our city's roads that finally begun.

Mark has spoken of the need for another grocery store on the south side and other visions he has for our city. Such as bringing growth to the Ector County side not just growth from Midland County east. Imagine if all that tax revenue was coming into Ector Country. Mark is an experienced salesman who knows you don't have to give everything away to make a sale.