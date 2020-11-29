  • November 29, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good riddance to Trump - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good riddance to Trump

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 29, 2020 3:00 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good riddance to Trump Michael Younke Odessa Odessa American

When I think of all the problems this country has weathered recently I’m weary but proud. I fail to understand why and how so many people continue to yearn for a “leader” who so obviously is so selfish and hateful that in a pique of jealousy and sour grapes is so clearly set to sabotage not only the economy but Americans against Americans.

Not only sabotaging the military who he respects about as much as a little boy respects little green soldiers but spreading yet more lies thereby sabotaging our democracy itself. I’ve heard and even witnessed cult of personalities but never so baffling a case such as Trump supporters supporting a man with an actual vacuum of personality.

Unless being a loud arrogant lying racist braggart is having a personality. If I only had a daughter. HA! The fact that he was voted in in the first place shows we already had problems and were and are tired of the clone politicians that Washington has spewed for years but Trump has served his purpose.

For anyone who’s read Stephen Kings “The Dead Zone” you’ll understand. They have been put on notice. We elected someone different gave him a chance and watched him alienate the entire world against us . Allies and enemies alike think less of U.S. now. Instead of uniting he finger pointed and tweeted poison like a 13 year old girl who’s bitter about being replaced by a prettier girl before the election!

Four years of nonstop negativity and nonsense. He’s gone so overboard with hate rhetoric even on legitimate issues that need addressing that the left is going to bend over backwards giving the country away. For all those who swear that Trump is the economies savior he made a recent comment which plummeted the DOW. This man just doesn’t care. How many of us need the stimulus package that he promised to do as soon as he won the election? He lost so I guess he lost interest.

Helping Americans, real Americans doesn’t interest him. Extortion doesn’t work for most voters as the election ended up showing. $750 for a year of taxes from a millionaire big shot who has the effrontery to attack all immigrants as exploiting this country. Kind of ironic. Pulling out all the troops out of terroristville further weakening our global footprint is the latest temper tantrum. I hope and pray he has enough common sense to put the country first but I’ve seen nothing to set my mind at ease.

Posted in on Sunday, November 29, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
31°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: N at 8mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 27°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 32°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]