LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good riddance to Trump

When I think of all the problems this country has weathered recently I’m weary but proud. I fail to understand why and how so many people continue to yearn for a “leader” who so obviously is so selfish and hateful that in a pique of jealousy and sour grapes is so clearly set to sabotage not only the economy but Americans against Americans.

Not only sabotaging the military who he respects about as much as a little boy respects little green soldiers but spreading yet more lies thereby sabotaging our democracy itself. I’ve heard and even witnessed cult of personalities but never so baffling a case such as Trump supporters supporting a man with an actual vacuum of personality.

Unless being a loud arrogant lying racist braggart is having a personality. If I only had a daughter. HA! The fact that he was voted in in the first place shows we already had problems and were and are tired of the clone politicians that Washington has spewed for years but Trump has served his purpose.

For anyone who’s read Stephen Kings “The Dead Zone” you’ll understand. They have been put on notice. We elected someone different gave him a chance and watched him alienate the entire world against us . Allies and enemies alike think less of U.S. now. Instead of uniting he finger pointed and tweeted poison like a 13 year old girl who’s bitter about being replaced by a prettier girl before the election!

Four years of nonstop negativity and nonsense. He’s gone so overboard with hate rhetoric even on legitimate issues that need addressing that the left is going to bend over backwards giving the country away. For all those who swear that Trump is the economies savior he made a recent comment which plummeted the DOW. This man just doesn’t care. How many of us need the stimulus package that he promised to do as soon as he won the election? He lost so I guess he lost interest.

Helping Americans, real Americans doesn’t interest him. Extortion doesn’t work for most voters as the election ended up showing. $750 for a year of taxes from a millionaire big shot who has the effrontery to attack all immigrants as exploiting this country. Kind of ironic. Pulling out all the troops out of terroristville further weakening our global footprint is the latest temper tantrum. I hope and pray he has enough common sense to put the country first but I’ve seen nothing to set my mind at ease.