LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Good Riddance to Most Daycare

  • August 9, 2020

Posted: Sunday, August 9, 2020

The cause of marriage was to unite two people to conceive, then raise their children in their values to be responsible, caring, intelligent adults who would benefit others. But we have shoved those notions aside in favor of women working outside the home, fathers relegated to sperm and cash/support donors, women “married” to the State—leaving children to the “professional daycare” industry. That care rears children in other-than-parent values, poor early training, lack of sharing experiences, confused about the differences between men and women, and without modeling/demonstration of love.

Look at the country around you. We have created an entire population of disconnected, untrained, valueless, uncaring, destructive, misguided young adults and teenagers. Not experienced in love by rearing parents who model it between each other and warmly express it to their children, they create their versions of love.

Bemoan the current collapse of that childcare industry in favor of parental contact?

For this one effect of COVID19—

I CELEBRATE IT!

