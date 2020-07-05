LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freedom isn’t free

Governor Abbott made the right call in requiring face masks in public places. If Texans had been more diligent in following recommendations, this mandate most likely would not have been necessary. Texans like to say how much we cherish the freedom to make our own decisions, but there is an old saying, “Freedom isn’t free.” When our freedom is putting doctors, nurses, health care workers, grocery store employees and other retail workers and their families at risk, then they are paying for our freedom to not wear a mask. Who could blame them all for walking off the job?

Thanks to Councilwoman Mari Willis for having the courage to vote to approve the ordinance requiring face masks at the recent Odessa City Council meeting. Whose freedom was it to not wear a mask that caused the death of her friend? I will not fault the rest of the council for failing to approve what I thought was a “no brainer” since, much to my chagrin, I was not there to voice my opinion and there seemed to be no support for the measure.

Covad has closed businesses, put people out of work, closed schools, shut down churches, put stress on families, and caused the price of oil which drives our economy to be at an all-time low. And now it is filling up our hospitals. There will be businesses that cannot survive another shutdown. God gave us all a brain and He intends for us to use it. Are we showing love to our fellow Odessans when we refuse to wear masks and do our own small part in stopping this devastating disease? The Bible tells us that if we have not love, we are just a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. PLEASE ODESSA, let’s show the rest of Texas we are a city of love for one another and not just a clanging cymbal.