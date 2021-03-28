  • March 28, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Free cuts to WCS are too costly

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Free cuts to WCS are too costly

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021 2:30 am

David Rosen Midland

Thank you for your March 4th article about Rep. Landgraf’s bill 2692 to prohibit High Level Nuclear Waste. If he truly doesn’t want High Level Nuclear Waste from coming into Texas, why doesn’t he ask WCS to pull their application in front of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that asks to bring in High Level Waste? Furthermore, his bill gives huge fee cuts to WCS that are likely to cost Texas $300-500 million for the low level waste they will bring in. In addition, the low level class A waste no longer needs to be containerized if his bill passes.

Rep. Landgraf was disingenuous when he said he’d work with the public community that suggested several amendments that would improve the bill and stop the loss of funds for the State. His chief of staff implied he would take comments seriously and work with the community of those who oppose the high level waste. That didn’t happen. A final thing to note; there is a classification of ‘Greater than Class C Waste’ which technically is classed as low level but in many cases can be more deadly than spent fuel rods because it has been sitting in a reactor for 40 years.

The tens of thousands of oilfield jobs need to be protected from all this nuclear waste on our roads and rails. The 150 jobs in Andrews are nothing compared with those in the Permian Basin oilfields.

Posted in on Sunday, March 28, 2021 2:30 am.

