  • December 13, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elected officials should answer to voters

Posted: Sunday, December 13, 2020 3:15 am

Since when, does pointing out an elected official’s voting record become an attack ad?

I have been closely watching all of the news and advertising regarding our upcoming city council runoff election, I have received many advertisements for all candidates in the mail. I have read multiple letters to the editor. I have received multiple text messages and emails from all parties involved.

One thing just really stands out to me. The current incumbent candidates keep whining and crying that their opponents in this race are running unscrupulous attack ads against them. I see that being an incumbent certainly comes with many advantages in an election such as this. However, as an incumbent, these candidates must also be able to stand on their past decisions and voting history.

Both Mr Bryant and Mr Turner have issues that they must answer for:

First, they both voted to approve $93 million dollars in new debt (taxes), and used General Obligation certificates to do it. They claimed that they used this method of funding as the city was facing dire emergency situations that had to be funded then. They told us that we desperately needed a new fire house and a new animal shelter immediately. Here we are 16 months later, and the city is just now putting these projects out to bid and are not even close to breaking ground. Surely 16 months is plenty of time to put these needs out to a vote of the citizens.

Second, they have habitually voted for ostentatious expenses for the downtown convention center knowing full well that our police department is critically under funded and that our officers need better compensation.

Third, while Mr Bryant claims that the current lawsuit from the Bank of San Antonio has absolutely nothing to do with him, surely as CEO of South West Bank he knows that the buck stops with him. He is responsible for what his employees do. He claims that South West Bank is just another victim of two rogue employees. The same two employees that he personally referred to as “...fine, fine individuals. We’ve known them for a long time and are glad to have them associated with the bank.” A best case scenario is that Mr Bryant is guilty of what could considered criminally negligent management.

Lastly, Mr Bryant and Mr Turner both voted to support terrible investments of city funds. I am speaking of investments such as the $15 million that was invested to rebuild the Ector Theater that is now being leased for a whopping return of $1 per year.

Our elected officials, whomever that turns out to be, must realize that they are not elected to their

positions to make decisions for the voters of their district. They are elected to carry the vote of the people of their district to City Council. The people of Odessa are smart people. It is city council’s job to educate the people in their district on the issues before them and then take the people’s vote to thecouncil meeting. They are representatives. They are not executors.

The incumbents in this election need to realize that they are accountable to the voters of Odessa for their decisions and their votes on city issues. I just find it crazy that they see these “attack ads” as anything other then the voters of Odessa holding them accountable for their past votes.

Odessa, TX

