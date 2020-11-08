  • November 8, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elect Dewey Bryant mayor of Odessa - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elect Dewey Bryant mayor of Odessa

Posted: Sunday, November 8, 2020 3:15 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elect Dewey Bryant mayor of Odessa Gloria G. Apolinario, Odessa Odessa American

A day late and a penny short but our campaign for Gloria for Mayor has reached the silent majority in Odessa. We built momentum and inspired a lot of voters. In our hearts, we won the race.

We won the race despite the bashing of the precinct chairs of the Ector County Republican Party.

We won the race despite the endorsement of the Ector County Republican Party of the four candidates: Javier Joven, Denise Swanner, Rachel Minor and Michael Matta.

We won the race by getting a broad spectrum of silent Odessans who understand what is needed and who can help to get that done. I am committed to be part of the team that mobilizes and continues to strive to make our community to be positive and fair for everyone regardless of who they are.

We won despite all the allegations of the ECRP Executive Board and remained honorable by not dignifying their politics and giving them a platform to expound on their dirty rhetoric.

We ran on our merits.

The ECRP has given the Republican Party a bad name. They are out of line. They seem to forget that this is a political party that embraces traditional Texas value. Diversity. We suggest for Tish Crow to step down. This is not a tenured position. This is not a private club.

We want to thank everyone that supported us. There are many to mention but specifically The Honorable Tryon Lewis, Jack Ladd, Jr, Iris Alvarez, David Lewallen, Ravi Shakamuri, Dr. and Mrs. Satish Nayak, Dr. and Mrs. Jayaram Naidu, Dr. Manohar Angirekula, Dr. Anand Reddy, Dr. Rajnarsing Chennamanai, Dr. and Mrs. Ramon Domingo, Dr. Pillarisetty Raja, Dr. Usha Kurra, Dr. Syam S. Vemulapalli, Dr. and Mrs. Uy, Dr. Nancy Bueno, Dr. & Mrs. John Molland.

We are continuing our quest for a better and stronger Odessa by endorsing Dewey Bryant.

We will help the city and its government by open dialogue in a much friendlier than adversarial fashion.

We are all in this together and we must work together for the good of the people and the community of Odessa.

Thank you,

Gloria G. Apolinario

Posted in on Sunday, November 8, 2020 3:15 am.

Odessa, TX

