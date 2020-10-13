LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ector County Republicans Beware

I am writing this letter to express my anger at an incident that happened at the so-called Republican “Party” headquarters headed by Tish Crow, located at 707 Jefferson Street in downtown Odessa last week. I think I would, and my friends would consider me a very Republican Odessan.

Last Friday I walked into the Republican headquarters and asked to buy a few Donald Trump signs. The gentlemen sitting there told me they would be $3 a piece of which I was glad to pay. But then, he told me that they would be free if I also took some of the signs for one of their Republican party members running for mayor at the same time.

Well I know one thing for sure, our local city council and mayor races are nonpartisan and always have been. I also know that my friend Dewey Bryant is also a staunch Republican like myself and who is also running for mayor.

Since when does this group calling themselves our Ector County Republican “Party” get to pick one Republican over another? That is just wrong, and they should be admonished by their own executive committee for doing these things.

We as Odessans should work to have great Republican candidates come forth to grow our leaders of the future. Since that incident, I have come to find out that this same group has a list of candidates they are backing over other Republicans. What a shame.

Fellow Odessans please know who you are voting for as mayor, please vote for a known quality in Dewey Bryant, Steve Thompson Precinct 2, and City Councilman at Large David Turner. We can’t let the democrats pack the Supreme Court and we definitely can't allow this group to pack our Odessa City Council going forward.