  • October 22, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t handcuff city government

Posted: Thursday, October 22, 2020 12:52 pm

Dr. James B. (Jimmy) Goates
Odessa

After reading and seeing many things about this upcoming city council election, I thought I would address some misinformation and misguidance.

First, certificates of obligation or “CO’s” are a needed tool in the finance world of city government. Bonding comes in many forms, and is a tool to help cities and counties to build much needed and expensive infrastructure problems, like roads, sewer and water projects, and other large ticket projects. Cities must use bonding to finance these projects over time.

Certificates of obligation give the city a tool to help navigate the interest rate maze when timing is the most important factor. Many times CO’s actually help get better rates and structure, which then lowers the cost relating to projects.

A municipality that does not use CO’s can be stuck with high interest bonding and poor timing. Certificates of obligation do not raise tax rates. Tax rates are tied to budgets that are set by elected officials.

Don’t handcuff a city government’s ability to build needed infrastructure projects by elimination of an important tool in the finance of government. City councils are elected to make wise business decisions and should be trusted to do so. If not, then elect new leaders.

Secondly, city council and mayor elections are non-partisan elections. I believe the Republican Party of Odessa has made a large mistake by endorsing a slate of candidates for city council and mayor. There are other good conservative Republicans running for these same spots, and it is not the duty of the party to decide which is better. These elections are non-partisan and the voters should choose candidates who have their best interests and the best interests of the city at heart.

I have no problem saying who 1have supported in this election. My candidates came to me as early as January for my support. For the At Large position I gave my support to Denise Swanner. I have served with Denise on the Parks Foundation for many years and have found Denise to be a good business woman with a lot of common sense.

For the Mayor position I am supporting  Dewey Bryant, a successful banker and person of high integrity. Dewey has served Odessa well during some very troubled times on the City Council.

For the District 2 position (I live in district 2) I am supporting  Steve Thompson, a long-term Odessan and successful retired insurance business owner.

All three of the candidates have shown a love for Odessa, a great business acumen, and most important, common sense.

God Bless Odessa.

