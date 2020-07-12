LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Division is the issue

Has anyone else noticed that lately people seem to be speaking in pronouncements? BLACK LIVES MATTER. WE NEED A WALL. The left. The right. Republicans. Democrats.

The concept of Americans seems either too easy or too hard for most groups/parties to actually adopt. 9/11 was awful but for a while after it we all banded together. Our heartbreak, outrage and wrath made us one.

It seems we are so splintered and divided that coming together is a fantasy. It’s hard to relate to one another when we are advocating so hard for our personal opinion that we no longer listen to the other side. Is it that we are so jaded by events? Both recent and the climactic insanity that has built up to the present?

Personally I’m exhausted by hearing about race. Race, race, race. A college dean was fired recently for saying “Yes black lives matter but everyone’s lives matter “. She was in agreement with the BLM motto yet dared to say we all should have some worth. Some dignity and the right to exist basically.

Are we jaded because we feel as if Big Government is going to do what it wants regardless of our thoughts and opinions? Are we burned out knowing that a lot of nukes today are under the control of assorted people we wouldn’t trust alone with our kids or that were governed by people who have proverbial feet of clay and lack common sense?

Personally I am. It’s ok for us to want to live in a perfect society (unrealistic but understandable) but factions are taking advantage of tragedies to push their agendas and trying way too hard and not thinking hard enough. Unless we want anarchy we need police officers.

Even though I’ve had a chip on my shoulder with authority since forever objectively speaking it takes a lot I imagine to risk your life every day and knowing you might not make it home. I imagine you will value your life more than the other guys which is basic survival.If someone acts a fool and is non-compliant they’ll probably be shot. Pretty easy right?

It’s time to realize not one of us is perfect and not one of us has all the answers. Without meaningful dialogue we end up where we are now. Bogged down in troubles with no regard for the concept of U.S.