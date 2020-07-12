LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Destruction is resort of idiots

Are the BLM idiots, and the Antifa idiots, really as dumb as they seem? I mean, they tore down statues of Frederick Douglas, a black man who had been a slave, became free, and worked against slavery.

And, in Massachusetts, they defaced a monument to the 54th Massachusett Regiment, which was an all -black regiment that fought for the Union against slavery, and they defaced the Lincoln monument in D.C. when he was President who freed the slaves! And, the idiot whites who are the Antifa appear to only be looking for an excuse to break every law they can find.

None of these activities are legitimate protests. Legitimate protests become criminal acts when the very first window is broken, or the first cop is assaulted! Are the BLM members, and the white liberals really as stupid as they appear to be? I’m leaning toward the affirmative.