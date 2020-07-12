  • July 12, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Destruction is resort of idiots - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Destruction is resort of idiots

Posted: Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:00 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Destruction is resort of idiots Sandy Milner, Odessa Odessa American

Are the BLM idiots, and the Antifa idiots, really as dumb as they seem? I mean, they tore down statues of Frederick Douglas, a black man who had been a slave, became free, and worked against slavery.

And, in Massachusetts, they defaced a monument to the 54th Massachusett Regiment, which was an all -black regiment that fought for the Union against slavery, and they defaced the Lincoln monument in D.C. when he was President who freed the slaves! And, the idiot whites who are the Antifa appear to only be looking for an excuse to break every law they can find.

None of these activities are legitimate protests. Legitimate protests become criminal acts when the very first window is broken, or the first cop is assaulted! Are the BLM members, and the white liberals really as stupid as they appear to be? I’m leaning toward the affirmative.

Posted in on Sunday, July 12, 2020 6:00 am.

