LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cure worse than the disease

For those of you who slept through civics class I’d like to remind you that the Presidential election is never final until mid-December when the Electoral College votes. So far the election’s been a close Elephant and Jackass race with suspicions of the Jackass getting illegal help to increase his chances. We all need to chill out until the final decision is made.

As for the C-Virus (Corona, Covid, China, CCP) this letter is an account of actions that decimated our livelihood, freedom, and trust in the powers that be. Officials give orders they don’t follow, the Bill of Rights is ignored, circumvention of the 2nd Amendment tried, Religion is repressed, therapeutics are withheld causing deaths, mistakes are censored, infection and death counts are slanted, alcohol and drug use is encouraged, spying on a neighbor is rewarded, and there’s an increase in surveillance by Cops and technology. Shelter in place is liable for infections and the lockdowns are causing deaths by violence, suicide, and substance abuse. We’re forced to stay home unless deemed essential and made to wear masks proven to be unrealistic in public.

The second wave is a continuation of the disease caused by the politicization of it. It’s being used to continue Orwellian mandates as we overlook the dubious absence of flu cases probably due to them being identified as the C-Virus. If we had done what Africa and Sweden did, that is not turned the virus into a political control circus, taken our therapeutics as needed, and respectfully bury the ill and elderly who succumbed we might be a lot better off as Africa and Sweden are now. Instead we disrespectfully hold their deaths up like a specter to install fear in the masses, even though the infection and death numbers are highly questionable. Our cure has become worse than the disease and the intentional misuse of the C-Virus is nothing less than disgusting. Fear is a dragon to be slain with the sword of logic and reason. Instead we cover our faces and cower in the corner as ordered by official bullies.