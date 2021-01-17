  • January 17, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Country is in chaos

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Country is in chaos

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 2:15 am

George Pitts Fort Stockton

In the last five years there have been three attempted political coups to dispose Trump and effect overthrow our government.

The first was the Mueller witch hunt.

The second was the ridiculous impeachment attempt because of simple phone call to a Ukrainian official by Trump, and now, thirdly the rigged, corrupt, and stolen election for Biden by Biden and his ilk.

The courageous and bible-believing founders of our country were rightfully suspicious and a little paranoid about big government (see king George of England). That is why they enacted the second amendment, the right to bear arms. This right was not instituted for rabbit hunting. It was to dispose tyrannical government should it ever occur in our nation’s future.

Well, it looks like tyrannical government has arrived. What are Trump’s voters going to do if the Biden coup occurs on Jan. 20? Roll over and play dead?

This county is full of feckless, weak, docile, and passive, cowards, our founders were strong and God fearing. They preferred death rather than lose their freedom.

Well, this country’s fate is now in the hands of God and the 75 million Trump supporters.

Posted in on Sunday, January 17, 2021 2:15 am.

Odessa, TX

