  • December 27, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Constant complaints get old - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Constant complaints get old

Posted: Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Constant complaints get old Charles Cotten Odessa Odessa American

I don’t know about anyone else, but I am tired of the constant accusations of voter fraud and a rigged election. Were there improprieties, of course. There always are as unscrupulous individuals try to manipulate the outcome, but has anyone looked at the actual numbers. In the 2016 election, the Democratic candidate got 66 million votes and the Republican candidate got 63 million and the other candidates got 6 million for a total of 135 million votes cast. In the 2020 election, the Democratic candidate got 81 million and the Republican candidate 74 million with the other candidates received 2 million votes for a total of 157 million cast. This shows how much the public became invested in the election and what a great job was done by the voter registration drives. However, there are over 250 million registered voters in this country which means 92 million or 37% didn’t bother to go to the polls and vote. Just look at the numbers between 2016 and 2020. President Trump received 11 million more votes but the President elect Biden received !5 million more votes. 22 million more people voted in 2020 over 2016, Now can anyone factually demonstrate how there could have been enough votes manipulated even in the four most disputed outcomes to change the results. Given the state of the world today, as a country we have more pressing problems than continuing to dispute the election. Let us thank God, we live in a country that is the envy of the world and we can have these disputes in a peaceful manner. Let us resolve in the new year to work on those issues that are really important like educating our children, health care, jobs, standing up to China and Russia, the climate. There are almost too many issues to list. Pray that God will continue to bless America.

Posted in on Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:30 am. | Tags:

