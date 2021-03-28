  • March 28, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coincidence? I don't think so

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coincidence? I don’t think so

Posted: Sunday, March 28, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coincidence? I don't think so
Sandy Milner
Via email

Does anyone else find it highly coincidental that, suddenly there are two mass shootings in a week, while simultaneously, two Dumbocrat gun control bills are being debated in the Senate?

Coincidence? I don’t think so. Distraction? Absolutely!

Slow Joe Biden has created a horrendous mess at the border, by doing away with Trump’s successful border control policies, and now he has no idea what to do about it! Illegal aliens are flooding in, and being released without even a court date for an asylum hearing. They are just being told to appear before a court when they can. Does anybody with an IQ higher than Tickle Me Elmo really believe that is going to happen? Fat chance!

No, the shootings are nothing but an attempt to distract the public from realizing what a total incompetent president Biden is.

Sure, the shootings were horrible, but the Dumbocrats don’t really care. They just want to politicize them as a distraction, and also to further their plans to disarm the people. I sincerely believe that the left-wingers, with the secret approval of the Dumbocrats, literally recruit wackos and terrorists to intentionally commit these crimes for political fodder.

Some may want to call me paranoid, or crazy, but I don’t care. Show me some evidence that contradicts my belief. I’ll wait!

