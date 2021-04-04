  • April 4, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Chris Stanley will help ECISD succeed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Chris Stanley will help ECISD succeed

Posted: Sunday, April 4, 2021 2:30 am

Charles Cotton Odessa

In this time of uncertainty in determining the type of education we want and need for our students, who are the future, we are about to have another election of Trustees on the Ector County ISD. With regard to position 4, I would recommend to the voters my friend and fellow educator, Christopher Stanley, who currently holds the position by appointment.

As an associate professor at UTPB, Chris has been educating students in the arts since 1992. He has been instrumental in bringing students to Austin for leadership camps and forums, and working with students of all ages on programs that train future leaders.

He is well known in the community for his work helping to create a mobile art studio, Pots and Prints. His work with the Boys and Girls clubs resulted in a summer art program and the creation of several community gardens: and he and his students brought the Empty Bowls program to the Permian Basin to help feed the hungry.

That program is now a major fundraiser for the West Texas Food Bank working with students throughout the Permian Basin at the elementary, secondary, and college levels.

Chris understands the needs of students and what it takes to help them become successful. He is not interested in political labels and being identified with any group. He is interested in doing whatever it takes to help students succeed.

His current participation on the Board of Trustees has been exemplary.

He deserves to be elected to the position of Trustee for position 4 in his own right. I hope you agree and will vote for Chris Stanley either in the early voting or on May 1st.

Odessa, TX

