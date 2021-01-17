LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Capitol takeover was a tragedy

Capitol takeover was a tragedy

It is with a personal, not a political, motivation that I respond to the recent article by Royal McGregor and Ruth Campbell and the story/interview by Newswest 9 regarding a Jenny Cudd from Midland who attended the recent “protest” in Washington, D.C. I do not know Ms. Cudd nor have I ever heard of her until this week. But I would like to personally address her through this forum.

Ms. Cudd, I do not know if you are a parent. I do know that every member of Congress and their staff have or have had parents. I am one such parent. Our son has had a passion for politics and government service since an early age. He has spent a number of years of his adult life preparing to work in public service. Through his own ingenuity (and certainly not the wealth and prestige of his parents), he has attended wonderful colleges and universities in order to secure the needed degrees to fulfill his dreams. Because of his intense labor, he has been able to work in government service in D.C. for a number of years and currently works for a member of Congress who embodies the goals and dreams that he has for our country. He loves his work and loves the people he works for and with. Like most staffers and members of Congress, because of his education and knowledge, he could have worked in much higher paying positions but he and the others prefer to serve our country through government service and not seek high paying jobs.

On Wednesday, January 6, because of the pandemic, my son and many other staffers were thankfully teleworking and were not in the Capitol. However, obviously, there were staffers, members of Congress, and the Vice President of our United States, who were present in the Capitol at the time of the security breach and violent entry, and the terror and fear they experienced will be with them for a lifetime. Through texting, my son and other staffers helped to navigate some of the staff who were trying to escape and hide from this onslaught. They had to rely on texting because to turn on a television or a computer could have resulted in some of them being discovered hiding in an office, a closet, a bathroom, or under desks.

I don’t know if you’ve ever experienced the fear of mob violence, the sound of gunshots in a hallway, the noise of an angry crowd who despises the work you are trying to accomplish, the panic of being alone and isolated during a crisis, and so on. I experienced a similar fear as a young adult, although on a much smaller and less violent scale, and it has lived with me ever since. Imagine, too, the panic one must feel when watching this scene unfold on live television and realizing that one’s child or loved one may be a victim of this craziness. I can’t even begin to visualize the fear that our members of Congress and their staff felt as they hid, fled, prayed, geared up in gas masks, and listened to the sounds of approaching violence and shots being fired. Unimaginable!

Ms. Cudd, you keep stating that you and the other rioters with you were doing nothing wrong or illegal. A door was open and all of you just went in. This is difficult to fathom because security is generally at a priority in government offices (although we both agree that, for some reason, it failed miserably on this particular day). Can you honestly tell others that you believed one could just walk en masse into one of the most important government buildings in the world without being searched and while carrying your purse or backpack (and with others carrying weapons, explosives, zip ties, technical gear, clubs, a sledge hammer, a spear, etc.) with no repercussions? And especially with both chambers of Congress being in session and the Vice President present? Neither you nor I can enter our county courthouses or even local schools without being stopped and “checked out.” Thank goodness for that protection and for those who provide the protection, including the Capitol police officer who lost his life!

I thank the various people (Republican, Democrat, apolitical), and especially my church family, who contacted my husband and me during the time of the siege and afterwards, inquiring about the safety of our son and his co-workers. The genuine love and concern extended to us had nothing to do with politics but, instead, with the compassion and fear for a fellow human being. I pray for the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and especially for the ones who will suffer life-long trauma because of this awful carnage. It did not need to be that way.

Thank you for this opportunity to express my concerns.