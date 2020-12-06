LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Canvas walk an eye-opening experience

Before the election, I volunteered for canvassing under the pretext I would be placing “door-hangers” with registration information and literature on local and national candidates – throughout local neighborhoods – for the Democratic Party headquarters. But I would soon discover more than an ordinary “block walk”; I was confronted with the social barriers that prevent low-income citizens from participating in democracy.

On the first day, I was greeted by David Logan, a data analyst for the Jon Mark Hogg campaign, who joined me to walk the streets and discuss the issues preventing low-income households from the ballot box in our community. Once Logan and I loaded the car, we drove toward the southside of Odessa, taking the underpass leading out of downtown.

Homes were mostly in mint condition, although streets and public works showed great age and substantial damage – not the kind of damage I had seen in other Odessa neighborhoods. Although the small pooches that greeted us next to the “beware of dog” signs could be quite intimidating, they never stopped Logan and myself from approaching every house in each neighborhood we canvassed.

As I hung the door-hangers and walked blocks in District One, I encountered some of the most authentic people I’ve met anywhere in Odessa. Typically, I was welcomed with smiles, although Logan and I had to have presented a bizarre sight, leaving pamphlets on each neighbors’ door.

The entire door-hanging initiative was made possible by passionate volunteers and the leadership of the Democratic Headquarters – we registered more than 1,000 potential new voters. As a result, I feel we got one step closer to the ambition of providing equal representation for all citizens.

According to Logan, there hasn’t been a widespread initiative to register people to vote in the southside for nearly two decades. Perhaps, many Odessans prefer the status-quo – the absence of community action to mobilize low-income neighborhoods – to any initiative for meaningful change.

In addition, Logan adds, “Being politically involved is expensive in terms of your time. It’s expensive to care about politics, and when there is 11% unemployment you can’t afford to pay attention to politics. Also, there are less opportunities to get involved on the southside of Odessa.”

Registering people in low-income neighborhoods is merely one preliminary step; the next is actually figuring out a way to make voting more accessible. Although our large-scale canvassing effectively registered new voters, there is no guarantee they’ll vote.

Household income illustrates the profound impact of economics on voter turnout rates. Econofact, a non-partisan publication that analyzes economic policy, reported that only 48 percent of the lowest income bracket voted in the 2016 presidential election, as opposed to 86 percent of the highest income bracket.

Logan said, “You care more when you have more money; then those who have none see elections more and more as lost causes, because they know the most who vote have very different priorities from theirs.” Affluent people are more likely to vote, so there’s a greater and greater disparity between those whose needs are heard and addressed by elected officials; low-income families have no real incentive to become enfranchised.

Low-income neighborhoods are deterred by the inability to change and influence the outcome of elections and policies. Logan said, “Why do you vote in a county that voted 28 percent for Hillary in the 2016 election?” The numbers are misleading, because too many people already feel that their vote doesn’t matter, that elected officials have no reason to address issues that matter to poor constituents. Why participate if issues like affordable access to healthcare and education are never seriously examined? But if more of us who say we want everyone to benefit from the political process would participate in the simple outreach of door-hanging, perhaps we could, step-by-step, bring democracy closer to its core ideals.

Is it really fair that the most disadvantaged among us are the ones most of us least want to see at polling places? Too many political campaigns are perfectly content to exclude voters based on how such exclusion will influence election outcomes. But truly representative elections can never be based on exclusion: The structure of our democracy should allow all citizens the same of degree of liberty to express themselves. All citizens should want to eliminate barriers that prevent low-income neighborhoods from participating in the political process.

As a culture, we spend far more now on disenfranchisement than on enfranchisement. If that priority changed, what else would change? Local politicians would be more focused on issues that invigorate low-income households to vote for policies that promote social mobility. More and more people would take the walk I did, through a part of town I needed to learn far more about. It is easy to disenfranchise abstract entities for political expediency. It is much harder to turn one’s back on a neighborhood one has canvassed, house by house, person by person. Next election season, how many of you are willing to put prejudice on hold, and walk with me?