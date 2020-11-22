  • November 22, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bryant will lead in Odessa

Posted: Sunday, November 22, 2020 3:15 am

Dewey Bryant is the right person to be Odessa’s new mayor. I volunteered with Bryant from 2003 until 2010, when we both served on the Board of Directors of Odessa Housing Finance Corporation, (OHFC), a non-profit corporation whose purpose is to provide affordable housing for low and moderate income citizens of our great city. Bryant left the OHFC board to continue his public service when he was elected to the Odessa City Council. I have continued to work with him on several matters important to the wellbeing of West Texans. In each instance, Dewey Bryant has willingly donated his financial expertise, organizational skills, leadership abilities, and his time sprinkled with good humor to help all of us. Dewey Bryant has never avoided wrestling with our shortage of affordable housing.

Bryant possesses the qualities necessary for Odessa to succeed in a complicated world. He has a servant’s heart and one who listens to everyone. I personally saw how he continued the OHFA mission of building affordable new homes, rehabbing older homes, bringing unused lots back into productivity for future homes, helping direct owner occupied rehabilitation projects, and a homeowner credit counseling program. All of these programs are designed to help others and to make Odessa a stronger community.

I support Dewey Bryant for our Mayor of Odessa because he has always demonstrated his support to make a better Odessa for everyone

