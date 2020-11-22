LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden won, plain and simple

In response to Sandy Milner's diatribe of November 15, I have written several responses regarding the complete hypocrisy of the Republican Party (Merrick Garland) but none of them seemed sufficient. It is impossible to address all of Sandy Milner's scurrilous, unsubstantiated claims. Joe Biden won the election. Donald Trump did not. No proof of fraud. Plain and simple, Biden won, Trump lost. What is disturbing is Trump's continuous attacks on our democracy. He is actively destroying people's faith in the electoral process. People, such as Sandy Milner and unfortunately many others, now believe that the election was stolen. This is dangerous. Our Texas senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, are complicit as is our Congressman Mike Conaway. For over two hundred years, the United States of America has been an example to the world. Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Mike Conaway, and the rest of the Republican party obviously believe that keeping power is of more import than preserving and protecting our democracy.