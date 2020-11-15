LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden and Harris are not legit

Hypocrisy, thy name is Democrat! For the past four years, the Democrats have been calling me, and all the other millions of Trump supporters names like, “racist”, “homophobic”, “xenophobic”, “uneducated”, “misogynistic”. “deplorable”, and others just as bad, and now that Creepy Joe and Harris are allegedly the president and vice-president, suddenly they want to make nice and be friends? They are preaching “unity” after four years of constant harassment of us, and now they expect us to forget all that?

Well, I got news for all you idiot Democrats, and all your idiot supporters. It ain’t gonna happen!

First, everybody knows that Biden is a lying, corrupt, bribe-taking crook, who is a lapdog for China. Even Biden supporters know this, but they don’t care. Which only proves that Biden supporters are just as corrupt as he is!

Second, Kamala Harris got her start in politics by sleeping with Willie Brown , the mayor of San Francisco, a fact which she openly admitted to, and which was verified by him. All her supporters know this, and they still don’t care. Which, again, shows how corrupt Democrats are!

Third, the election was rife with voter fraud, and thus cannot be considered a valid election. Remember, the Russian dictator, Stalin, said, “It’s not important how many people vote”; what is important is who counts the votes.” The Democrats have made this painfully obvious.

Considering all this, I will openly state, here and now, that I will never accept Biden and Harris as a legitimate president and vice-president; nor will I ever trust a Democrat!

Thanks,

Sandy Milner