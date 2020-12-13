  • December 13, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ask What Odessa Can Do For You

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ask What Odessa Can Do For You

Posted: Sunday, December 13, 2020 2:15 am

Jolene Hawkins Odessa

It seems that the new slogan for our city is: “Ask not what you can do for Odessa: Ask what Odessa can do for you.” This seems to be evident in the selection of STA (Steve Thompson and Associates), as the agency to handle the insurance needs of city employees. Steve Thompson is the newly elected member of the City Council representing District II. Mr. Thompson explained that STA, the company he founded, is in the hands of his son and he abstained from voting on the issue. Personally, I see a strong parallel between this distasteful action and the situation involving Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine. I have to assume that the STA bid was the best bid the was submitted although my search of past Council meeting minutes could find no mention of other bids being submitted.

Odessa residents have an opportunity, during the runoff election, to replace some of the council members who have failed to perform in an equitable manner. It seems that in Steve Thompson, they have elected another one who has his own best interest at heart.

For a better Odessa TOMORROW, vote for Javier Joven, Denise Swanner and Mark Matta TODAY!

Posted in on Sunday, December 13, 2020 2:15 am.

