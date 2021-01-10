LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ask the right questions

As I was watching the storming of the capitol, I couldn’t help but recall George Washington’s farewell address and his warning against political partys. Again as I listened to all the talking heads and the pontifications of the members of Congress, it occurred to me that the media wasn’t asking the right questions. One should ask why so many are so angry and why do they feel disenfranchised? I think it is because the political parties have become the focus and what the party wants not what the people want. Each state elects their representatives and senators that are supposed to support things their districts and states are interested in first and then what is best for the country which usually means having to compromise to come to a decision that is not completely what anyone wants but are willing to live with. But what happens, they get to Washington and it becomes what the party wants. They only appear to be interested in what the party line is and raising money for their next campaign. It is little wonder most ordinary citizens think they are all crooks. President Trump in his campaign for the presidency was able to tap into that sense of alienation and he has continued to stoke the fires until they went out of control and we had this past week. I personally believe he could just as easily done it if he had been a Democrat. If there is a lesson to be learned here, it is to look at the roles of political paritys and that the Congress should re-examine its rules so that it is not just a few who control everything and that they should get back to the role they are to play and represent their constituents not necessarily their party.