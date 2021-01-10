  • January 10, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ask the right questions - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ask the right questions

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 10, 2021 2:00 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ask the right questions Charles Cotten Odessa Odessa American

As I was watching the storming of the capitol, I couldn’t help but recall George Washington’s farewell address and his warning against political partys. Again as I listened to all the talking heads and the pontifications of the members of Congress, it occurred to me that the media wasn’t asking the right questions. One should ask why so many are so angry and why do they feel disenfranchised? I think it is because the political parties have become the focus and what the party wants not what the people want. Each state elects their representatives and senators that are supposed to support things their districts and states are interested in first and then what is best for the country which usually means having to compromise to come to a decision that is not completely what anyone wants but are willing to live with. But what happens, they get to Washington and it becomes what the party wants. They only appear to be interested in what the party line is and raising money for their next campaign. It is little wonder most ordinary citizens think they are all crooks. President Trump in his campaign for the presidency was able to tap into that sense of alienation and he has continued to stoke the fires until they went out of control and we had this past week. I personally believe he could just as easily done it if he had been a Democrat. If there is a lesson to be learned here, it is to look at the roles of political paritys and that the Congress should re-examine its rules so that it is not just a few who control everything and that they should get back to the role they are to play and represent their constituents not necessarily their party.

Posted in on Sunday, January 10, 2021 2:00 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow
32°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: NE at 12mph
Feels Like: 23°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 34°/Low 24°
Periods of snow. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 41°/Low 24°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 26°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 57°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]