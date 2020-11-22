LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All talk and no action

I was excited to hear our city council were going to meet and get tough on Covid, but alas folks it is the same old thing. All talk and no action. Not all the council are included in that statement. I know of one that actually voted for a mask mandate prior to the governor making it one. I thanked her for it.

One of these fearless leaders and I say that with sarcasm said “We need to scare the bejesus out of them instead with a message.” That works for children under the age of say 10 or 11. That means one of two things to me. It could be that our council feels we are children and not free-thinking people who do actually need law and order. Or what I believe it says no one wants to be unpopular and make the tough decisions. The sad fact is their in ability to take a stand in this situation will cost lives.

Our medical system cannot handle the storm that is coming. We have great medical care in Odessa and I commend them for how they have handled and weathered many storms. However, you stretch a rubber band too far and no matter how thick it is, it is going to pop. That is where we are headed.

The Mayor and one city council member are both facing runoffs. I am glad they are facing a runoff because I believe our city is ready for change and action. I beg of my fellow citizens to get out and vote for leaders that are willing to lead which means making hard and sometimes unpopular decisions.