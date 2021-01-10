  • January 10, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A shameful day in America

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A shameful day in America

Posted: Sunday, January 10, 2021 1:30 am

Dan Hamilton
Odessa

I am watching the protests taking place at the United States Capitol today, Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Trump supporters storming the Capitol are despicable but they are only acting due to the encouragement, the rhetoric, the arrogance, the lies of Donald Trump. This has been encouraged by the ever opportunistic and cowardly Ted Cruz. How anyone who believes in our country can continue to support Trump is beyond me. Trump is absolutely amoral and is showing his contempt for the country. It is a shameful day in America. He and his minions including the spineless Cruz are doing irreparable damage to the Constitution. Ted Cruz needs to recant his objection to the electoral votes and immediately resign. He is a disgrace to Texas. On January 20, Trump will no longer be President and we will be rid of this cancer on our country. Let’s hope we survive to that date.

