LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A National Death Wish?

One dictionary definition of death wish is: “An unconscious desire for one’s own death, as manifested in self-destructive or dangerous behaviors.” Based on what I see on the news these days, I think I cannot help but think that we have a national death wish. What else do you call it when we see so much destructive or dangerous behavior? What do you call it when the CDC advises people to stay home during the holidays, yet millions of people insist on travelling to visit relatives?

What do you call it when people refuse to use proven means (masks and distance) to avoid the spread of the Covid virus? What do you call it when people even deny the existence of the virus? What do you call it when the President-elect is not allowed to get to work on plans for distribution of a vaccine which will probably come very soon?

I understand why Donald Trump is this way: That’s who he is. But the millions of Americans who see what is happening in their hometowns, that I do not understand. It reminds me too much of Jonestown, Guyana in 1978 where Jim Jones convinced over 900 people to “drink the cool aid,” and they ended up dead. Aren’t we more intelligent than that? Let’s reject any form of national death wish by using our God-given intelligence.