  • January 31, 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 1st Amendment under attack - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 1st Amendment under attack

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 31, 2021 2:15 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 1st Amendment under attack Sandy Milner Odessa American

Dan Hamilton, in his letter of Jan. 20th, proves once again that liberals have no understanding nor respect for the 1st Amendment right of free speech. In his letter, he castigates the Odessa American newspaper for printing George Pitts’ letter of January 13th, wherein George mentions that the 2nd Amendment was put in the Bill of Rights to protect against governmental tyranny.

In the first place, George is absolutely correct about the 2nd Amendment. It is not about hunting, target shooting, or gun collecting. It was for the primary purpose of protecting the people from a tyrannical government, such as England was at the time of the American Revolution.

In the second place, the 1st Amendment right of free speech means exactly that: FREE speech. I have the right to say anything I want! Other people have the right to disagree with me, but they do not have the right to try to shut me up! I may suffer the consequences of my speech, but I still have the right to say it!

Thirdly, “free speech” means that any attempts to prevent the media from reporting and repeating my speech is blatant censorship, which is in direct opposition to the right of free speech.

From the moment Trump was elected, Democrats, and liberals in general have attacked the 1st and 2nd Amendments in an attempt to convert America to socialism. If you don’t believe it, read George Orwell’s novel “1984”. Everything he writes about is exactly what the Democrats and liberals are doing right now. Also, look at Saul Alinsky’s “8 Steps From Capitalism to Socialism.” It is a perfect example of what the Democratic side of our government is doing.

I hope all of the idiots who voted for Biden will be happy when they find out that Socialism does not guarantee every one equal happiness and prosperity, but instead guarantees every one equal amounts of misery. Except the rulers, of course!

Posted in on Sunday, January 31, 2021 2:15 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: NNW at 13mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 67°/Low 36°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 73°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]