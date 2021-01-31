LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 1st Amendment under attack

Dan Hamilton, in his letter of Jan. 20th, proves once again that liberals have no understanding nor respect for the 1st Amendment right of free speech. In his letter, he castigates the Odessa American newspaper for printing George Pitts’ letter of January 13th, wherein George mentions that the 2nd Amendment was put in the Bill of Rights to protect against governmental tyranny.

In the first place, George is absolutely correct about the 2nd Amendment. It is not about hunting, target shooting, or gun collecting. It was for the primary purpose of protecting the people from a tyrannical government, such as England was at the time of the American Revolution.

In the second place, the 1st Amendment right of free speech means exactly that: FREE speech. I have the right to say anything I want! Other people have the right to disagree with me, but they do not have the right to try to shut me up! I may suffer the consequences of my speech, but I still have the right to say it!

Thirdly, “free speech” means that any attempts to prevent the media from reporting and repeating my speech is blatant censorship, which is in direct opposition to the right of free speech.

From the moment Trump was elected, Democrats, and liberals in general have attacked the 1st and 2nd Amendments in an attempt to convert America to socialism. If you don’t believe it, read George Orwell’s novel “1984”. Everything he writes about is exactly what the Democrats and liberals are doing right now. Also, look at Saul Alinsky’s “8 Steps From Capitalism to Socialism.” It is a perfect example of what the Democratic side of our government is doing.

I hope all of the idiots who voted for Biden will be happy when they find out that Socialism does not guarantee every one equal happiness and prosperity, but instead guarantees every one equal amounts of misery. Except the rulers, of course!