LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do the math on COVID

Taking the suggestion of a Jeff Davis County official in his April 9 opinion letter I thought I’d “do the math”. I’d like to share with your readers numbers based on CDC info of recent annual Influenza episodes compiled for a comparison to the CDC info given for the Wuhan Flu Crisis. The numbers are percentages based on the U.S. population of 329 million. Each case number was rounded for a percentage of infections and deaths.

Influenza: April 2018, 14% of Americans infected and .019% died. April 2019, 11% of Americans infected and .01% died. April 2020, 14% of Americans infected and .014% died.

Wuhan Virus: April 2020, 3% of Americans infected and .02% died*.

* These numbers are disputed due to infections and deaths that could have been attributed to other causes.

The majority of the Wuhan Flu infections and deaths were in the Northeast more so in New York City where they can be attributed to lifestyle as much as the Wuhan Virus itself due to things like overcrowding, high transient activity, and loose sexual habits. This brings us to the question of why dubious political actions used to control the East Coast crisis were used in many places to include rural Texas where numbers were much lower and in some cases non-existent. We should pose this question to officials local, state, and federal. The one size fits all approach and the explanation many will give for it is they were concerned about our health and safety. The question will then be, why weren’t similar actions taken during the previous influenza and other virus events that infected many more and killed as many. The obvious fact remains that house arrest without due process is illegal at every level and in every jurisdiction. A recent statement by the U.S. AG Bill Barr also raises these questions, “If a state or local ordinance crosses the line from an appropriate exercise of authority to stop the spread of COVID-19 into an overbearing infringement of constitutional and statutory protections, the DOJ may have an obligation to address the overreach in Federal Court”.

The elections are coming soon. The answers, evasions, or non-answers given by officials should help to decide who not to vote for in the 2020 elections. Don’t be afraid to call on officials with these questions and always remember: To fear those in political power only serves to make them stronger and “We the People” weak.