  • April 12, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Essential or non essential?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Essential or non essential?

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 6:45 am

George Pitts, Fort Stockton

That is the question. Several stores have been closed here in Fort Stockton including one that sells fire retardant clothing.

Don’t welders, fireman and others consider FR clothing essential?

However two liquor stores are open here.

In fact, liquor stores are open all over Texas. A video out of Dallas shows a liquor store parking lot full of cars. An adjoining church parking lot was empty.

Alcoholic beverages have killed more people than all the wards and pandemics and epidemics in the history of our country.

Eighty percent of police calls are booze-related.

“Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature are you really concerned about the welfare of Texans or is your real motive the hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue received from the sale of alcoholic beverages?”

For the love of money is the root of all evil (I Timothy 6:10).

