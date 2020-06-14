LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Odessa street must be re-named

He also considered his work opposing and limiting the operations of the NAACP in Texas to be one of his actions of which he was most proud. These opinions for which Shepperd fought were clearly racist. They have no place in 21st century Odessa. Odessa needs to change the name of the JBS Parkway. It might well be renamed the Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway so that Odessa would cease to be one of the few major cities in the United States without a street named for MLK.